Terrace Talk – June 1st, 2020

By
Admin
-

On this weeks Terrace Talk, Peter Keane on what it’s been like over the past few weeks, The Greatest Day 2004, Michael Fassbender joins us to chat about his Rally of the Lakes documentary – Michael took part in the 40th running of the rally last year – friend Marco Conte recorded documentary, Barry Clifford passes away, & will the GAA give into the pressure to open pitches?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR