Terrace Talk – June 1st, 2020

On this weeks Terrace Talk, Peter Keane on what it’s been like over the past few weeks, The Greatest Day 2004, Michael Fassbender joins us to chat about his Rally of the Lakes documentary – Michael took part in the 40th running of the rally last year – friend Marco Conte recorded documentary, Barry Clifford passes away, & will the GAA give into the pressure to open pitches?
800 cars turned around at Garda checkpoints in Kerry over past two days
800 cars were turned around at Garda checkpoints throughout Kerry over the past two days.Garda Kathy Murphy says many people took a chance and...
Gorse fires across Kerry
A unit of the fire brigade is currently on route to a gorse fire in the Caherciveen area.The fire service has also reported gorse...
First online meeting of Kerry Aphasia Café tomorrow
The first online meeting of the Kerry Aphasia Café will take place tomorrow.The support group was established for those with aphasia, which is an...
Episode 10: Iron Pulley – June 2nd, 2020
Curator of Kerry County Museum, Helen O’Carroll tells the story of the iron pulley wheel that was found in Ballymullen Jail. Was it used...
Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership project for Cruinniú ba nÓg – June 2nd, 2020
Zoe Uí Fhaoláin Green, facilitator on the project, joins Aisling on the show
Interiors Advice – June 2nd, 2020
Interiors Advice with Ruth O'Grady