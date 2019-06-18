Terrace Talk – June 17th, 2019

On this weeks Terrace Talk

Stephen Wallace & Willie Hegarty on Conor Cox, started for Roscommon in Connacht Senior Football Final – was he good enough for Kerry seniors?

Anthony Garvey on double standards in who companies back? Could it happen at a local or inter-county standard? Diageo dropping sponsorship of London Irish and now Paddy Whiskey considering it, in the wake of the Paddy Jackson signing controversy.

The Irish Sporting Begrudgery after negative comments aimed at Jim McGuinness following his dismissal from Charlotte Independence in the USA

Pat Flanagan on the varying types of warm ups

Sylvester Hennessy previews Kerry v Cork in the Munster Final next weekend

Brian Murphy, full back, on Kerry’s hurlers holding onto Joe McDonagh status with win over Offaly

Cluas Chiarrai features former Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony as he talks about the sounds he experienced while playing football and the sounds he hears as a coach.