Kerry councillor makes complaint to Fianna Fáil HQ over alleged shafting
Cllr Michael Cahill has made a complaint to Fianna Fáil headquarters about not being selected for the position of Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council.The...
Kerry TD blames Health Minister and national policy for UHK crisis
A Kerry TD is blaming the Health Minister and national policy for the ongoing crisis in the Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry.Sinn Fein's...
Seven community groups coming together to clean up Brandon Bay
Seven community groups are coming together to clean up a West Kerry bay this evening.The major clean-up of Brandon Bay will be one of...
Terrace Talk – June 10th, 2019
Is the art of one-on-one defending gone?, neutralising the better performers, the perils of doing too much too soon and removing the fun, Race...
Killarney and Tralee Take a Bow for Tidiness – June 10th, 2019
The Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey made uplifting reading for Killarney and Tralee. Killarney placed third nationally in the findings while Tralee jumped...