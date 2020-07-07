On this weeks Terrace Talk: The Greatest Day 2007, The role of GAA referees and officials in relation to COVID-19, Kerry man to take part in a US rally in the coming weeks, & more.
One more death from COVID-19
One more person has died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.The death toll from the virus is now 1,742.24 more cases have...
Kerry gardaí advise they’re there to help with increased levels of domestic abuse
Gardaí in Kerry are appealing to people who are victims of domestic abuse to seek help.Garda Fidelma O'Leary of the Garda Victim Service Office...
Hotels, hospitality and visitor attractions across Kerry receive ‘Safe Destination’ Badge
Hotels, hospitality and visitor attractions across Kerry have been receiving their 'Safe Destination' Badge following the completion by their staff of specialised training in...
Footprints – July 7th, 2020
On the first Tuesday of the month, Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library, looks at the stories that made the headlines exactly 100 years...
COVID Tracker App Launched – July 7th, 2020
Today the COVID Tracker app was officially launched to help identify close contacts of people who’ve tested positive for the virus. It can be...
Show Respect to Hospitality Workers – July 7th, 2020
Nicky Foley is the owner of Solas Tapas & Wine Bar in Dingle. While the vast majority of customers have been excellent, his staff...