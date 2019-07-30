Terrace Talk – July 29th, 2019

By
Admin
-

On this weeks show; Is it time for two referees in hurling, camogie and football?, using technology to assist referees, Garvey’s SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship – Rounds 2a and 2b, Patsy McGonagle – leading Irish Athletics Teams for 25 years, analysing Kerry’s opening Super 8 Games, & Travane Morrison “the Jamaican Sprinter”

