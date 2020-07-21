Terrace Talk – July 20th, 2020

By
Admin
-

On this week’s show: Changes to ticketing for club games, Concussions – A physio’s and doctor’s view, tackling the high dropout rate of young girls in sport, Athletes’ responsibilities in relation to COVID-19, the changing role of goalkeepers and the Kerry clubman playing with Limerick Senior Footballers

