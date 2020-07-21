On this week’s show: Changes to ticketing for club games, Concussions – A physio’s and doctor’s view, tackling the high dropout rate of young girls in sport, Athletes’ responsibilities in relation to COVID-19, the changing role of goalkeepers and the Kerry clubman playing with Limerick Senior Footballers
Labour call for Minister Foley to answer questions after ‘disrespecting house’ on Leaving Cert
The Minister for Education Norma Foley disrespected the house by not answering a question on the Leaving Certificate.This is according to Labour's Aodhán O...
COVID-19 has severe impact on Kerry County Council’s finances
Annual Financial Statement/KCC/vcr/mmCOVID-19 has had a severe impact on Kerry County Council’s finances.That’s according to the council’s Annual Financial Statement for 2019, which was...
Gardaí will issue fines to those illegally parked in Banna
Gardaí say they will be issuing fines to drivers who are illegally parked on the approach roads to Banna.The good weather has seen crowds...
Wild Atlantic Way Cycle to Raise Awareness for the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust...
Admin -
2,220km Cycle to Raise Awareness for the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust - July 21st, 2020Niamh O’Callaghan from Clare talks to Aisling about her...
Terrace Talk – July 20th, 2020
Admin -
On this week's show: Changes to ticketing for club games, Concussions – A physio's and doctor's view, tackling the high dropout rate of young...
ESB Networks’ Pilot Project on the Dingle Peninsula – View on Solar PV Technology
A pilot programme is continuing on the Dingle Peninsula, which aims to provide ESB Networks with the information and knowledge to implement changes across...