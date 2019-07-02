Terrace Talk – July 1st, 2019

Donal Barry of the Outlook discussing the altercation between Meath manager Andy McEntee and a journalist & Marc O’Se joins to discuss the last round of qualifiers before the Super 8s. Kerry Junior players Padraig O’Connor & Stephen O’Sullivan are in studio discussing their win over Cork last weekend. Ciarán Carey – Former Limerick Hurler reviews Limericks win in the Munster Hurling Championship. Kerry Camogie players Niamh Leen & Jackie Horgan on their victory in the opening game of their All-Ireland campaign Winners of the Celtic Cup – Kerry U17 hurlers. John Henny – Manager & Jerome Sullivan – Selector, join us.