Terrace Talk July 13th, 2020

On this week’s Terrace Talk: Aversion to Gaelic Football games going to penalties, Jack Charlton’s passing, SEM’s U16 ½ team not allowed to play All-Ireland final, a young man has been waiting in agony for nearly 2 years for corrective surgery on his spine – Former Kerry goalkeeper Brendan Kealy is his teacher in St Oliver’s, Playing Fantasy Football with Kerry Senior Club Championships, Barry Geraghty’s retirement, & Basketball in Killarney