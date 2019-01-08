Terrace Talk – January 7th, 2019

On this weeks Terrace Talk, John and Liam preview the 2019 Kerry Senior and Minor teams, Maired Fernane – Austin Stacks first lady Chairperson joins us for a chat, Paidi Dineen on Kerry Hurling in 2019, Chris Harrington on refereeing in Rugby and the upcoming World Cup, Martin Leane and John of the Kerry Supporters Club, & Stephen Kelly on playing football with Limerick

