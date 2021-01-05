17 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 5,325 further deaths
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.16 of today’s reported deaths occurred in January.There has...
Kerry’s first COVID-19 vaccine administered this afternoon
Kerry's first COVID-19 vaccination has been administered.It was given to Dr Niamh Feely at University Hospital Kerry this afternoon.Over 750 vaccines were delivered to...
Rainfall in Kerry increased by over 14% last year
Rainfall at Valentia Observatory increased by over 14% last year.That’s according to data from Met Éireann.In 2020, 1,941 millimetres of rain was recorded at...