Terrace Talk – January 18th, 2021

On this week’s Terrace Talk, Dealing with the disappointment of being “dropped” with Sport Psychologist Aoife O’Callaghan, Bilateralism in sport with Karol Dillion, F1 in schools, Cycling under the crossbar with Patrick Joseph White, two of the best underage soccer players in the county Caolàn Mitchell & Odhran Ferris, & James Doran on getting back training after a big success