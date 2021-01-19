On this week’s Terrace Talk, Dealing with the disappointment of being “dropped” with Sport Psychologist Aoife O’Callaghan, Bilateralism in sport with Karol Dillion, F1 in schools, Cycling under the crossbar with Patrick Joseph White, two of the best underage soccer players in the county Caolàn Mitchell & Odhran Ferris, & James Doran on getting back training after a big success
93 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening with 33 new cases in Kerry
The Department of Health has reported 93 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.It is the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day...
Kerry Fianna Fail councillor hits out at threat to turf cutting
A Kerry county councillor has hit out at rumours that turf cutting will be banned.Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald says there’s a sense that...
Quarter of homes in Kerry have energy rating of E or lower
One quarter of homes in Kerry have an energy rating of E or lower.That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office, following...
Terrace Talk – January 18th, 2021
The Irish for Biden – January 19th, 2021
Paul Allen is the lead organiser of the Irish for Biden campaign.
Fáilte Ireland’s Plans for the Dingle Peninsula – January 19th, 2021
Declan Murphy is project officer for the Wild Atlantic Way with Fáilte Ireland