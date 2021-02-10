On this week’s Terrace Talk, What can be done to improve the standard of football in North Kerry, Declan Hannon – Two-time All-Ireland winning hurling captain with Limerick, James Sugrue – Ireland’s newest professional golfer, Remembering a Kerry great – Brendan Fitzgerald, & Kingdom Kerry Gaels – Senior mens GAA clu in London
Kerry Airport passenger numbers fall by over three quarters
Passenger numbers in Kerry Airport fell by over three quarters last year.That's according to new data from the Central Statistics Office.The CSO says just...
Kerry MEP says EU children’s rights strategy must tackle cyberbullying
A Kerry MEP says a new European children's strategy must tackle cyberbullying.The EU Child Rights Strategy is due to be published on March 24th.MEP...
556 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed, ten in Kerry
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 68 additional deaths related to COVID-19.50 of these deaths occurred in February,15 occurred in...
Terrace Talk – February 8th, 2021
On this week's Terrace Talk, What can be done to improve the standard of football in North Kerry, Declan Hannon - Two-time All-Ireland winning...
The Not-so-Ancient Way of Making Money from Adultery – February 9th, 2021
Last week, Jerry spoke to Kay Caball, author of 'The Fall of the Fitzmaurices: The Demise of Kerry's First Family, and to Tralee-born journalist...
Should it be Mandatory for Healthcare Workers to be Vaccinated? – February 9th, 2021
Tadhg Daly of Nursing Homes Ireland speaks to Jerry.