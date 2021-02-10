Terrace Talk – February 8th, 2021

By
Admin
-

On this week’s Terrace Talk, What can be done to improve the standard of football in North Kerry, Declan Hannon – Two-time All-Ireland winning hurling captain with Limerick, James Sugrue – Ireland’s newest professional golfer, Remembering a Kerry great – Brendan Fitzgerald, & Kingdom Kerry Gaels – Senior mens GAA clu in London

