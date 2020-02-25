On this week’s Terrace Talk: Review of Kerry v Meath in the Allianz Football League, 2019 LGFA Volunteer of the Year award winners announced, GAA Congress – Will GAA vote to get rid of the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship?, Tralee man awarded best Sports Action Picture at the Picture of the Year Awards, Building and maintaining a senior hurling team with Tralee Parnells & how cups and trophies get their names
Claims of no refunds for Kerry school trip cancelled due to coronavirus
An educational trip to Rome by a group of over 40 students from a North Kerry secondary school, has been cancelled because of the...
Kerry IHF chair says it’s important to be prepared for coronavirus
The chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation says it is important to be as prepared as possible for coronavirus.The IHF...
Irish Rail to introduce customer care staff to deal with issues on trains
Irish Rail is to introduce customer care staff to deal with issues on board trains.That's according to Corporate Communications Manager for Irish Rail, Barry...
Terrace Talk – February 24th, 2020
On this week's Terrace Talk: Review of Kerry v Meath in the Allianz Football League, 2019 LGFA Volunteer of the Year award winners announced, GAA Congress...
A Potential Solution to Ireland’s Housing Crisis – February 24th, 2020
Treasa Murphy speaks to Vittorio Bufacchi, senior lecturer in philosophy at UCC, about his solution to address our housing crisis and labour shortage by...
Is it Time to Ban Smoky Fuels Nationwide? – February 24th, 2020
Tim Minett, CEO of CPL Industries, Europe’s leading manufacturer of smokeless fuels and Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae have a lively debate about whether or not...