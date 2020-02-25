Terrace Talk – February 24th, 2020

On this week’s Terrace Talk: Review of Kerry v Meath in the Allianz Football League, 2019 LGFA Volunteer of the Year award winners announced, GAA Congress – Will GAA vote to get rid of the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship?, Tralee man awarded best Sports Action Picture at the Picture of the Year Awards, Building and maintaining a senior hurling team with Tralee Parnells & how cups and trophies get their names