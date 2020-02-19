Terrace Talk – February 17th, 2020

Aidan O’Mahony on dealing with negative press and criticism from media, social media or supporters, Farranfore & Maine Valley athlete David Kenny who broke the Irish University record for 2,000m walking, Harry Gregg – passed away today – interview with Weeshie from 2001 – played with Man United and Northern Ireland, Shane Smith on managing and coaching young children, Kerry set to celebrate what’s best in women’s Soccer with Padraig Harnett, Noel White & Ramona Keogh, & Draws for the Senior, Intermediate, Junior Premier and Junior Club Championships