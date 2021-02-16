Terrace Talk – February 15th, 2021

On this week’s Terrace Talk, Keith Higgins, Rounders – GAA’s forgotten sport?, Handball with Dominick Lynch, LGFA and Jigsaw, Kilard Camogie Club – Kerry’s newest camogie club for adults, middle and long distance runner Shona Heaslip, Maureen Harrington – a member of the Irish women’s team that won the first bronze medals at the 1997 World Cross Country Championships, and again in 2002 & Two of the county’s best soccer players – Kerry U19 players Daniel Okwute & Dylan Doona