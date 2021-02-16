Terrace Talk – February 15th, 2021

On this week’s Terrace Talk, Keith Higgins, Rounders – GAA’s forgotten sport?, Handball with Dominick Lynch, LGFA and Jigsaw, Kilard Camogie Club – Kerry’s newest camogie club for adults, middle and long distance runner Shona Heaslip, Maureen Harrington – a member of the Irish women’s team that won the first bronze medals at the 1997 World Cross Country Championships, and again in 2002 & Two of the county’s best soccer players – Kerry U19 players Daniel Okwute & Dylan Doona
33 more COVID-19 related deaths
33 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported today.31 of these deaths occurred in February and 2 in January.As of midnight, Monday, the Health Protection...
Kerry Leaving Certs say COVID has worsened their mental health
More than eight in ten Kerry Leaving Certificate students feel COVID-19 has worsened their mental health.That's according to the preliminary findings of a survey...
Kerry councillor calls for legislation around spreading conspiracy theories that threaten public health
A Kerry County Councillor is calling for legislation to be enacted to make it an offence to spread false information and conspiracy theories that...
Vote on New Kerry Credit Union Merger – February 16th, 2021
Pa Laide, CEO of Cara Credit Union, and Donal Scannell, CEO of Clanmaurice Credit Union, speak to Jerry ahead of next week’s virtual AGMs...
Claim that Greyhound People are Being Blackened – February 16th, 2021
Damien Matthews of the Irish Greyhound Owners’ and Breeders’ Federation speaks to Jerry about their new campaign.