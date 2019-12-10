Terrace Talk – December 9th, 2019

By
Admin
-

On this week’s Terrace Talk: the FAI revelations, Kerry’s 8 medal holders being honoured by Kerry Supporters Club, Kerry Footballer One Of The Standout Performers At AFL European Combine & Former Kerry Player sets record at Women’s AFL Combine , Irish ref who went to the Rugby World Cup as sideline official & the Dublin man who won a Munster medal with Kerry in 1923 final

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR