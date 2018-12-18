Terrace Talk – December 17th, 2018

By
Admin
-

On this week’s Terrace Talk, Seamus Moynihan joins us in studio, Aidan O’Mahony & John Kennedy on managers v the media, Kevin O’Regan on the Champions League round of 16 draw & Liam O’Mahony on the 50th anniversary of the Ballyheigue Races.

