Terrace Talk – December 17th, 2018

On this week’s Terrace Talk, Seamus Moynihan joins us in studio, Aidan O’Mahony & John Kennedy on managers v the media, Kevin O’Regan on the Champions League round of 16 draw & Liam O’Mahony on the 50th anniversary of the Ballyheigue Races.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1512_tt.mp3