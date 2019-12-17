On this weeks Terrace Talk: St Senan’s win North Kerry Championship, Legion win first Dr O’Donoghue since 1976, Aileen Crowley – Represented Ireland at the World Rowing Championship, Kerry GAA Chairperson – Tim Murphy & 50 years of Basketball in Castleisland
No bed at Crumlin hospital for seven-year-old Kerry boy waiting almost a fortnight
A Kerry mother has spoken of her anger at the country's health service, as her seven-year-old son waits for over a week for a...
Smoky coal being banned in Killarney
Smoky coal is being banned in Killarney.The announcement was made earlier by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton.From next September...
Almost €1.3 million allocated for Kerry Airport
Almost €1.3 million in funding has been allocated for Kerry Airport.Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin made the announcement today.This funding will go...
Beauty & The Beast Comes To Listowel – December 16th, 2019
The popular panto Beauty & the Beast is coming to Listowel. The two men behind it were Donal Whelan & Billy Keane.
Free Christmas Dinner – December 16th, 2019
St Vincent de Paul in Kerry are offering a free Christmas dinner for the first time. President of the Talee are Paddy Kevane tells...
Between The Covers | December
Chair of Writers Week Catherine Moylan talks us through some Christmas choices.