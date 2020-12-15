Terrace Talk – December 14th, 2020

On this week’s Terrace Talk – reaction to Kerry’s defeat in the Joe Donagh Cup, Kieran Donaghy looks set to join the Armagh senior football coaching staff, Are Limerick to become hurling’s version of Dublin?, Behind the scenes with Kerry soccer team MEK Galaxy, Seamus Mulvihill from St Senan’s has been chosen to referee the final between Meath and Westmeath in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football final, & former Kerry minor and Dingle player Mark O’Connor