Terrace Talk – December 10th, 2018

By
Admin
-

On this weeks show, Kerry county board secretary Peter Twiss, St Senan’s first win in their history, Joe Barr – World Record Holder for cycling from Mizen-Malin Head and return, Sarah Houlihan on winning her 3rd All Star, Ballyduff boxing club & a tribute Jerome O’Shea

