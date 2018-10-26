Terrace Talk County Football Final Special – October 25th

Tim Moynihan and guests look forward to the Senior County Football Final between Dingle and Dr.Crokes this Sunday in Austin Stacks Park.
Planning permission granted to Aldi for state-of-the-art store in Killarney
Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to Aldi to build a new shop in Killarney.The larger Project Fresh store will replace Aldi's...
Met Éireann forecasters advise Kerry GAA fans to wrap up warm for Sunday’s County...
Met Éireann forecasters are advising Kerry GAA fans to wrap up warm for the County Senior Football Final on Sunday.Rain, frost and icy conditions...
Life and achievements of Mick O’Dwyer to be celebrated tonight
The life and achievements of Mick O'Dwyer will be celebrated in Killarney tonight.700 people are expected to attend the gala which will mark Mick...
Enjoy the small moments in life
Alice Taylor’s new book ‘And Life lights up’ is all about enjoying the small moments of life. Deirdre spoke to her earlier.
Is being a ‘keyboard judge’ becoming a dangerous trend?
Sir Philip Green, Brett Kavanaugh and Ronaldo have all been accused of crimes but not tried or convicted. Yet everybody on social media assumes...