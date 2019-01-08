Terrace Talk – Best of 2018

Looking back at the year 2018 on Terrace Talk
Calls for speedy negotiations between the HSE and a Kerry residential care centre
There are calls for speedy negotiations between the HSE and a Kerry residential care centre.Inclusion Ireland, which is the national association for people with...
€1.6 million allocated for Listowel to Tralee road
Over €1.6 million is to be made available to upgrade a portion of the main Listowel to Tralee road.Kerry TD and Minister of State...
Kerry’s residential vacancy rate is twice national average
Kerry's residential vacancy rate of 9.6% is twice the national average.That's according to GeoDirectory, which was established by An Post and Ordnance Survey Ireland...
