On this week’s Terrace Talk, James McCarty on the All-Ireland Hurling Final featuring Manager Noel O’ Conner and player Brandon Barrett who was 8 months old when Causeway last won, Father and Son John Mike and Gavin Dooley, Longford Leader Sports Columnist Mattie Fox on stopping Dublin, Barry John Keane, Tactics analysis from Martin Horgan, Event discussion Kerry Ultra Way Maraton, and finally blind runner Sinead Kane discusses her exclusion from the the World Champions due to her disability.