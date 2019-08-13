Terrace Talk – August 12th, 2019

By
Admin
-

The studio panel of Liam Brosnan, John Kennedy and Denny Long review Kerry’s win over Tyrone in the All-Ireland Semi-Final and look ahead to their clash with Dublin in the All-Ireland Final, & Eimear Foley, lecturer in IT Tralee, speaks about the college’s Coaching and Sports Performance course

