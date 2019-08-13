The studio panel of Liam Brosnan, John Kennedy and Denny Long review Kerry’s win over Tyrone in the All-Ireland Semi-Final and look ahead to their clash with Dublin in the All-Ireland Final, & Eimear Foley, lecturer in IT Tralee, speaks about the college’s Coaching and Sports Performance course
Kerry principal says earlier availability of Leaving Cert results online lessened student tension
A Kerry principal says the earlier availability of Leaving Cert results online has lessened student tension.Principal of Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Denis Kerins says...
Claim that vulnerable adult was deceived into handing over cash in dog-fouling scam
Castleisland gardaí are investigating a report that a group of people deceived a vulnerable adult into handing over cash by telling him he had...
First development of National Broadband Plan in Kerry to begin in Autumn 2020
The first development of the National Broadband Plan in Kerry will get underway in Autumn of next year.The contract is being finalised and it's...
Terrace Talk – August 12th, 2019
Support for Victims of Crime – August 12th, 2019
Michele Puckhaber is executive director of the Crime Victims’ Helpline. She spoke to Jerry about the findings in their recent annual report.
The Billionaire Beef Man – August 12th, 2019
Mark Paul, business affairs correspondent with The Irish Times, has profiled Larry Goodman, the low-key but controversial businessman, who’s back in the headlines because...