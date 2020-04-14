Terrace Talk – April 13th, 2020

By
Admin
-

On this weeks Terrace Talk, John Delaney and the Loan – one year on, what’s changed? Irish Times journalist Mark Tighe speaks one year on, The Greatest Day – The 1978 All-Ireland Victory, Weeshie Fogarty interviews Tom Lang, A fictional Senior County Hurling Championship & Best players not to win an All-Ireland in last decade

