Teens Behaving Badly – June 19th, 2020

By
Admin
-

We’re getting alot of complaints from listeners about teenagers hanging around estates and playgrounds in Castleisland and Tralee, being a nuiseance and ‘blackguarding’. But are they just bored? And could we be doing more for them, as a society? Gareth Harteveld has been a youth worker in Kerry for 22 years.

