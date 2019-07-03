Is Teaching at the Top of the Class when it comes to Nepotism? – July 3rd, 2019

By
Admin
-

Justin McCamphill is with the Northern Ireland teachers’ union, NASUWT. The union says there’s a huge problem with nepotism when it comes to hiring teachers in the North. Representatives from NASUWT spoke about the problem at the biennial delegate conference of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions. But how big a problem is it here in the 26 counties?

