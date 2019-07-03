Is Teaching at the Top of the Class when it comes to Nepotism? – July 3rd, 2019

Justin McCamphill is with the Northern Ireland teachers’ union, NASUWT. The union says there’s a huge problem with nepotism when it comes to hiring teachers in the North. Representatives from NASUWT spoke about the problem at the biennial delegate conference of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions. But how big a problem is it here in the 26 counties?
Kerry Camogie chair says lessons to be learned after team illness episode
The Kerry Camogie chair says lessons are to be learned after players fell ill after drinking water at a game last weekend.Chairperson of Kerry...
Kerry TD claims living wage rate reflects high cost of living
A Kerry TD says the increased living wage rate of €12.30 an hour reflects the high cost of living faced by people on low...
It’s understood up to 60 people involved in camogie on Saturday have fallen ill,...
Is Teaching at the Top of the Class when it comes to Nepotism? –...
A Problem Shared – July 3rd, 2019
This week a listener is worried about their 21-year-old daughter’s use of bad language.
Sponsorship Withdrawn from Greyhound Racing – July 3rd, 2019
Barry’s Tea and FBD Insurance have withdrawn their sponsorship of greyhound races after last week’s RTE Investigates exposed shocking abuse of dogs. James O’Shea...