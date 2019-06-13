TD John Brassil on Home Help Freeze & Dispute Within FF – June 13th, 2019

-

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD has addressed restrictions on new applications for home help services. He also addressed the situation within his party. Cllr Michael Cahill said he was shafted by the party as he failed to get a Cathaoirleach position over the next five years.

