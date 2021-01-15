The Taxman Taketh – January 15th, 2021

Some 420,000 of us were today issued with tax bills as a result of payments we received under the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme last year. Tax expert James Kelliher of Kelliher O’Shea Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors speaks to Jerry.
Applications sought for operation of Dingle kiosk
Applications are being sought for the operation of a kiosk in Dingle.Fáilte Ireland is seeking applications for the licence to operate the unit adjacent...
Kerry farmers receive over €106 million in payments
Kerry farmers received over €106 million in payments in the last quarter of 2020.Almost €1.7 billion has been paid directly to farmers under a...
60 additional COVID-19 related deaths confirmed this evening, as well as 3,231 cases with...
The Department of Health has confirmed 60 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 3,231...
The Future of Tralee Courthouse – January 15th, 2021
Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has received information from the Courts Service which indicates that agency doesn’t want to refurbish the existing courthouse on...