The Taxman Taketh – January 15th, 2021

By
Admin
-

Some 420,000 of us were today issued with tax bills as a result of payments we received under the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme last year. Tax expert James Kelliher of Kelliher O’Shea Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors speaks to Jerry.

