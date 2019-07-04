The Taoiseach and his Sinning Priest Comment – July 4th, 2019

On this morning’s show, a lot of listeners got in touch about comments made by the Taoiseach to Micheál Martin in which he likened the Fianna Fáil leader to a priest sinning “behind the altar”. Jerry played audio of the exchange between the two men and Elma Walsh got in touch to express her disappointment in the remarks made by Leo Varadkar. The Taoiseach has since apologised for the comments.