Coleman Quirke from Quirke’s Newsagents Cahersiveen is back for our annual book club. Today he spoke about everything from sportsbooks to cookbooks and everything in between.
Kerry judge claims prison service decides every night who to release
A Kerry judge claims the prison service decides every night who to release.District Court judge David Waters was speaking in the case of Mary...
Listowel councillors to seek government funding for pilot project for plastics bins
Listowel councillors are to write to the government seeking funding for bins for recycling plastics.Cllr Aoife Thornton raised the issue at the Listowel Municipal...
UHK radiologist at the centre of complaints among three suspended from practising medicine
A temporary consultant radiologist whose work at University Hospital Kerry was the subject of a review, after complaints were made, is among three medical...
The Talkabout Book Club| Week 1 – December 3rd, 2018
Why was my Date of Birth Attached to my Daughter’s Scan? – December 10th,...
Mary still has significant concerns about the review carried out by UHK. Her daughter had a chest X-ray over which she has worries...
Remembering the Kerryman who was one of America’s Greatest Union Leaders – December 10th,...
Next month, the legacy of Kilgarvan-born Mike Quill who led the US Transport Workers’ Union, will be remembered. He was not just a labour...