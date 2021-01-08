Survivor of abuse reacts to RTE sketch about God – January 8th, 2021

By
Admin
-

Michael Clemenger, is a survivor of abuse. He was sent to St Joseph’s Industrial School, Balloonagh, Tralee run by the Christian Brothers as a child. Mr Clemenger supports a sketch about God which was broadcast on RTE on the New Year’s Eve Countdown Show. Michael Clemenger, who is the author of Holy Terrors A Boy, Two Brothers, A Stolen Childhood, explains his views on this sketch:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR