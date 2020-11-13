Deirdre speaks to Phil Nolan about Supervalu’s new Christmas ad
7 more deaths from COVID-19
There have been seven more deaths from COVID-19 and 482 new cases of the virus have been confirmed today.According to the Health Protection Surveillance...
Motorists advised to avoid N22 county bounds
Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the county bounds on the N22 Killarney to Cork road this evening.A serious road traffic incident has taken...
Two people arrested, and drugs and Rolex watches seized by Listowel gardaí
Gardaí in Listowel seized €2,700 worth of drugs, Rolex watches, and other drugs paraphernalia as part of a Day of Action.They also arrested two...
SuperValu’s Christmas ad – November 12th, 2020
In Business – November 12th, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ballybunion woman Máire Griffin about her new organic veg processing business OrganiGo Ltd, which is based in Abbeyfeale....