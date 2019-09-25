Suicide Epidemic within the Traveller Community – September 25th, 2019

Brigid Quilligan from the Kerry Travellers Health and Community Development Project addressed the Joint Oireachtas Committee this week to highlight mental health issues within the Traveller Community. She says there is a suicide epidemic in Kerry:
The Chairman of Tralee Taxi Association says now is not the time for an increase in taxi fares.The National Transport Authority announced yesterday that...
The Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation says there is a requirement for additional step-down beds in Kerry to help ease overcrowding.Yesterday, 30 patients were...
SIPTU say the Listowel-headquartered GoSafe Ireland have expressed their disappointment with Saturday’s nationwide 24-hour work stoppage.GoSafe Ireland operates speed camera vans on behalf of...
