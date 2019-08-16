Geraldine Herbert, who’s a motoring journalist at Wheels for Women, helps us answer if it depends what type of car you drive determines the success at its NCT.
Date set for oral hearing on the proposed South Kerry Greenway
A date has been set for an oral hearing on the proposed South Kerry Greenway.In August of last year, Kerry County Council lodged a...
Decision to grant retention planning for west Kerry weir appealed
A decision to grant retention planning for a flow measuring weir on a west Kerry river has been appealed.An Bord Pleanala will decide on...
Kerry TD calls for social housing family income limits to be raised
The family income limits for social housing need to be raised.That's according to Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, who has called on the Minister...
CPR Helps Save Lives – August 16th, 2019
A player collapsed during a women’s football game involving Scartaglen and Inbhear Scéine Gaels this week. Melissa O’Callaghan from Scartaglen gave CPR to the...
Financial Pressures on Students and Their Families – August 16th, 2019
Anne told Jerry about her daughter’s experience. She’s completed her first year studying nursing in Cork. Paul Crowley heard Anne’s interview and contacted Jerry...
Understanding Islam – August 16th, 2019
Tomorrow the annual Islamic Cultural Exhibition will be held in the Brandon Hotel in Tralee. Dr Rizwan Khan of the Kerry Islamic Outreach Society...