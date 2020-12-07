Stuttering, Joe Biden, and Us – December 7th, 2020

By
Admin
-

The president-elect of the United States has spoken about having a stutter, the challenges he had to face because of it, and how he’s dealt with it. 11-year-old Orna Doherty who lives near Killarney and nine-year-old Ayaan Rahman from Tralee also have a stutter. What does Joe Biden’s election mean to them? Treasa Murphy gets their views. Mary O’Dwyer, speech and language therapy manager with Cork and Kerry Community Healthcare also speaks to Jerry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR