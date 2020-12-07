Stuttering, Joe Biden, and Us – December 7th, 2020

The president-elect of the United States has spoken about having a stutter, the challenges he had to face because of it, and how he’s dealt with it. 11-year-old Orna Doherty who lives near Killarney and nine-year-old Ayaan Rahman from Tralee also have a stutter. What does Joe Biden’s election mean to them? Treasa Murphy gets their views. Mary O’Dwyer, speech and language therapy manager with Cork and Kerry Community Healthcare also speaks to Jerry.