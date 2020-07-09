Stop Calling it the Fat Mile! – July 9th,2020

Jerry hears from Billy Ryle, chair of Austin Stacks, who will walk 100km of the Bracker O’Regan Road in Tralee to raise funds for the club. One of the aims of the walk is to reclaim the official name of the road and to stop people from referring to the road as the ‘Fat Mile’. Billy Ryle says the word ‘fat’ is offensive and that we shouldn’t use the word ‘mile’ as it is a measure of the British imperial system when we have adopted the metric system.
Six more COVID-19 deaths in the Republic
Six more people have died from COVID-19 in the Republic.The death toll from the virus stands at 1,743.The National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed...
Boil Water Notice issued for Cahersiveen after cryptosporidium found in supply
A boil water notice has been issued for Cahersiveen after the parasite cryptosporidium was detected in the supply.The almost 1,400 people served are being...
IFA seeking concrete evidence on allegations of beef cartel
The Irish Farmers' Association is asking people in Kerry to contact it if they have evidence of anti-competitive practices in the beef sector.The Competition...
Kerry’s COVID-19 Community Response Forum: Episode 9 – July 9th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Finbarr Mawe of Ard Cúram Day Care Centre Listowel and Nora Winters, manager of Knockanure Community Centre. They tell Jerry how...
Follow the Kingdom: Should Ireland Copy the UK’s Stimulus Plan? – July 9th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Councillor Jim Finucane and Emer Moynihan of the Earls Court House Hotel, Killarney about the radical proposals being introduced in the...