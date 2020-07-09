Stop Calling it the Fat Mile! – July 9th,2020

Jerry hears from Billy Ryle, chair of Austin Stacks, who will walk 100km of the Bracker O’Regan Road in Tralee to raise funds for the club. One of the aims of the walk is to reclaim the official name of the road and to stop people from referring to the road as the ‘Fat Mile’. Billy Ryle says the word ‘fat’ is offensive and that we shouldn’t use the word ‘mile’ as it is a measure of the British imperial system when we have adopted the metric system.