Still Waiting for Vaccines – March 5th, 2021

Dr Angela O’Donoghue of the Fuchsia Medical Centre in Tralee has still not received vaccines to administer to her patients who are aged 85 and over. Conversely, Diarmuid tells Jerry about his cousin in Galway who was vaccinated at his doctor’s surgery even though he’s 71 and not yet in line to receive the jab.

