What St. John of God’s Services Mean to Us– October 5th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Noreen Maguire is a service user of the St. John of God Day Services in Castleisland. Noreen, her brother Sean, and another service user, Mary Nelligan talk to Jerry about what the centre means to them and their concerns at the news that St. John of God is to handover its services to the HSE.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR