St John of God to Transfer Services to the HSE – October 2nd, 2020

Claire O’Dwyer is the regional director for Kerry with St John of God Community Services. Yesterday the organisation announced it had served a notice of termination of its service arrangement with the HSE, along with its intention to transfer responsibility for the service to the HSE. The charity provides services for people with intellectual disabilities and those with mental health challenges.

