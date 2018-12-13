On-The-Spot Fines for Anti-Social Behaviour – December 13th, 2018

That’s the motion to be discussed at next Monday’s meeting of Kerry County Council which has been put forward by Cllr Michael Cahill. He says people who carry out anti-social behaviour in public places including beaches and council estates should be subjected to such penalties. However, Liam Herrick of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties says his organisation would have grave reservations about such a proposal.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/may.mp3