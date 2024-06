Alexander Zverev will face Carlos Alcaraz for the men's French Open title.

Zverev came from a set down to beat Casper Ruud.

Alcaraz got past new world number one Jannik Sinner in five sets in the other semi-final.

Advertisement

World number one Iga Swiatek is aiming for her third successive title at Roland Garros when she takes on Jasmine Paolini in the women's final today.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid play in the final of the men's wheelchair doubles.