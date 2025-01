Second seed and Wimbledon champion Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz are both through to the last-16 of the Australian Open.

That's after Zverev beat Frenchman Ugo Humbert and Alcaraz received a walkover after British player Jack Draper withdrew due to a hip injury.

In the women's draw top seed Aryna Sabalenka and American Coco Gauff both booked their places in the quarter-finals.