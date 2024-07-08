Advertisement
Zverev a set away from first ever Wimbledon quarter-final

Jul 8, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Zverev a set away from first ever Wimbledon quarter-final
Men’s fourth seed Alexander Zverev leads Taylor Fritz by 2-sets to 1 in their Wimbledon last-16 match.

The winner will play Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals.

Ninth seed Alex De Minaur beat Arthur Fils in four-sets, and the Aussie will face the winner of tonight’s clash of Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune.

Women’s fourth seed Elena Ryakina is into the quarter-finals after her last-16 opponent Anna Kalinskaya retired hurt in the second set.

Next up for the 2022 champion is a quarter-final date with Elina Svitolina.

And former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko ended the run of Yulia Putintseva in straight sets.

