Simon Zebo hasn't ruled out a return to international rugby.

The 33-year-old winger hasn't featured in an Irish squad since the Autumn of 2021.

Andy Farrell is preparing for the upcoming Six Nations without Mack Hansen and Jimmy O'Brien who will be abent through injury.

Advertisement

Ireland get their campaign underway away to France on 2 February.

Zebo says all he can do is focus on himself and see what happens.