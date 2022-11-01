Advertisement
Sport

Zahra lands Melbourne Cup on board Gold Trip

Nov 1, 2022
Zahra lands Melbourne Cup on board Gold Trip Zahra lands Melbourne Cup on board Gold Trip
Jockey Mark Zahra says he felt "like crying" after winning the iconic Melbourne Cup on board Gold Trip.

The six-year-old stallion - with odds of 18-to-1 - sprinted to victory inside the final 300-metres.

But the event at Flemington Racecourse was threatened earlier in the day, after a black oily substance was poured onto the track.

Police are investigating a possible protest against the Victorian Racing Club.

Kevin Manning called time on his career as a jockey yesterday.

The 55-year-old announced his decision after guiding 'Vocal Studies' to victory at Galway.

The three-year-old is trained by Jim Bolger, who is Manning's father-in-law.

There is no racing at home today but there is 4 meetings cross channel

Redcar - Soft - 12:20

Warwick - Good to Soft - 1 O Clock

Southwell - Standard - 1:10

Newcastle - Slow - 4:10

