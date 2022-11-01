Zahra lands Melbourne Cup on board Gold Trip

Jockey Mark Zahra says he felt "like crying" after winning the iconic Melbourne Cup on board Gold Trip.
The six-year-old stallion - with odds of 18-to-1 - sprinted to victory inside the final 300-metres.
But the event at Flemington Racecourse was threatened earlier in the day, after a black oily substance was poured onto the track.
Police are investigating a possible protest against the Victorian Racing Club.
Kevin Manning called time on his career as a jockey yesterday.
The 55-year-old announced his decision after guiding 'Vocal Studies' to victory at Galway.
The three-year-old is trained by Jim Bolger, who is Manning's father-in-law.
There is no racing at home today but there is 4 meetings cross channel
Redcar - Soft - 12:20
Warwick - Good to Soft - 1 O Clock
Southwell - Standard - 1:10
Newcastle - Slow - 4:10