Xavi confirmed as Barcelona head-coach

Xavi has been confirmed as Barcelona's new head-coach.
He takes over a team sitting in ninth-place in La Liga, nine-points off the summit.
Xavi made over 700 appearances for Barca as a player, winning 25 trophies.
Advertisement
Xavi has been confirmed as Barcelona's new head-coach.
He takes over a team sitting in ninth-place in La Liga, nine-points off the summit.
Xavi made over 700 appearances for Barca as a player, winning 25 trophies.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus