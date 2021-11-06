Advertisement
Xavi confirmed as Barcelona head-coach

Nov 6, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrysport
Xavi has been confirmed as Barcelona's new head-coach.

He takes over a team sitting in ninth-place in La Liga, nine-points off the summit.

Xavi made over 700 appearances for Barca as a player, winning 25 trophies.

