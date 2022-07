World number 11 Xander Schauffele has won the JP McManus Pro Am in Adare.

The American golfer finished 10 under par, 1 shot clear of Sam Burns.

Shane Lowry was the best of the Irish on 8 under, finishing in third.

Schaeuffele set a course record -8 par 64 on Monday, which was then matched by Padraig Harrington on Tuesday.

A huge crowd attended the event in Adare Manor, the host of the 2027 Ryder Cup