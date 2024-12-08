WSL win for United over Liverpool

Chelsea maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Women's Super League with a 4-2 victory over Brighton.

Nearest challengers Manchester City kept pace with a comfortable 4-nil win against Leicester, while Alessia Russo and Beth Mead were among the scorers for Arsenal as they got past Aston Villa by the same score.

Manchester United are only outside the top three on goal difference as they also clinched a 4-nil triumph at home to Liverpool.

Elsewhere, bottom side Crystal Palace lost 4-2 at West Ham and Everton suffered a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.