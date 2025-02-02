Advertisement
Sport

WSL review

Feb 2, 2025 15:45 By radiokerrysport
WSL review
Arsenal have moved up to second in the Women's Super League after an entertaining 4-3 victory at Manchester City.

Stina Blackstenius scored a 78th minute winner, after the hosts had fought back from 2-nil and 3-2 down.

